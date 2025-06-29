- Home
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' hits the 100 crore club in just 9 days! The film earned ₹12.75 crore on its second Saturday, bringing the total collection to ₹108.30 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par rocked the box office, earning an estimated ₹95.55 crore in India in 8 days. It hit the 100 crore club on day 9.
Even after KGF Chapter 2 and Kajol's mom's release, Sitaare Zameen Par dominates ticket counters. Here's day 9's box office collection and occupancy.
Sitaare Zameen Par had a 32.27% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Day 9 occupancy: Morning 15.50%, Afternoon 34.78%, Evening 46.54%.
Sitaare Zameen Par's box office collection on Day 9 sets a new record! Aamir Khan's sports-comedy officially enters the 100 crore club.
Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹12.75 Cr (early estimates) on its second Saturday, Day 9. The total earnings are now ₹108.30 Cr.
Sitaare Zameen Par is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film 'Campeones.' It has received positive reviews from critics.