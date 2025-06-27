- Home
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par wins hearts and box office with solid first week run; Check here
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' rocked the box office, earning ₹87 crore in its first week. Will it become his biggest hit? Read on to find out!
| Published : Jun 27 2025, 03:23 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' performed brilliantly in its first 6 days, earning ₹82.40 crore. Here's the 7th-day and total first-week collection.
27
Image Credit : instagram
So far, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has earned approximately ₹5.41 crore in India on its seventh day across all languages. Despite being a weekday, the film saw average collections.
37
Image Credit : Instagram
The total first-week collection of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is ₹87.81 crore. The final update will be available on the morning of June 27th.
47
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
'Sitaare Zameen Par' has surpassed the total collection of its prequel, 'Taare Zameen Par', which earned ₹62.95 crore. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collected ₹87.81 crore in its first seven days.
57
Image Credit : instagram
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' had a 12.59% Hindi occupancy. Morning shows: 8.22%, afternoon shows: 13.56%, evening shows: 15.99%.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in lead roles.
