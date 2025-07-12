'Sitaare Zameen Par' box office collection day 22: Aamir Khan starrer earns THIS
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' dipped below 1 crore for the first time. For 21 days, it earned 1 crore+ daily. But on day 22, earnings were lower. Check out the latest box office collection of this R.S. Prasanna film
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Day 22 Collection
According to sacnilk.com, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned around 90 lakhs on its 22nd day (fourth Friday).
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Total Collection
The same website reports that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has collected a net of approximately 155.25 crores in 22 days domestically.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Week 3 Collection
The film earned a net of 18.95 crores in its third week (Friday to Thursday). Here's the daily breakdown:
- 3rd Friday (Day 15): 2.4 crores
- 3rd Saturday (Day 16): 4.75 crores
- 3rd Sunday (Day 17): 6.15 crores
- 3rd Monday (Day 18): 1.35 crores
- 3rd Tuesday (Day 19): 1.95 crores
- 3rd Wednesday (Day 20): 1.2 crores
- 3rd Thursday (Day 21): 1.15 crores
Total Week 3 Collection: 18.95 crores
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office Journey
- Day 1: 10.7 crores
- Weekend 1: 58.15 crores
- Week 1: 88.9 crores
- Week 2: 46.5 crores
- Week 3: 18.95 crores
- 4th Friday: 90 lakhs
Net India Collection: 155.25 crores
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Worldwide Collection
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is inching towards 250 crores globally. However, with the slowing pace, reaching this milestone seems challenging. It has grossed around 239 crores worldwide so far.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Gross Collection (India & Overseas)
'Sitaare Zameen Par' has grossed 184.35 crores in India and 54 crores overseas.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Budget and Profit
Trade reports suggest a budget of around 90 crores. With a net domestic earning of 155.25 crores, the film generated a revenue of 65.25 crores above its investment, which is 72.5% of the budget. This represents the film's profit.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Star Cast
Besides Aamir Khan, the film stars Genelia D'Souza, Gurpal Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Deepa Raj Rana, Tarana Raja, Aroush Dutta, Gopi Krishnan Verma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Sanvit Desai, Simran Mangेशkar, and Ayush Bhanushali in key roles.