Simi Garewal Birthday: Know Her Controversial Love Life, Relationships
Simi Garewal Birthday: Famously known as 'The Lady in White' in Bollywood, has been in the news more for her personal life than her films. Born on October 17, 1947, in Ludhiana, Simi has been living a single life for the past 46 years
Simi Garewal's marriage ended in 9 years
Simi married Ravi Mohan from Delhi in 1970, but they divorced in 1979. She said she knew the long-distance marriage wouldn't work as they were very different people.
Simi Garewal had her first affair at the age of 17
Simi was 17 when she fell for the Maharaja of Jamnagar, her neighbor in England. Their relationship ended due to possessiveness. She once said it was a turbulent, emotional affair.
Simi Garewal's relationship with Ratan Tata
Simi was also in a relationship with industrialist Ratan Tata. She said he wasn't attached to money. When he passed away, she wrote, 'Goodbye my friend Ratan Tata.'
Simi Garewal dated Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Simi dated cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He broke up with her for Sharmila Tagore, telling her, 'I'm sorry... it's over between us. I'm with someone else now.'
Did Simi Garewal also have an affair with a Pakistani?
Some reports claim that Simi Garewal also had an affair with Pakistani politician and businessman Salman Taseer. They first met in Dubai and their relationship ended after a year.