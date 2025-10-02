On Dussehra, Simi Garewal sparked debate by calling Ravan “slightly naughty” and more educated than many MPs, challenging traditional views and drawing mixed reactions on social media.

On the occasion of Dussehra, veteran talk show host Simi Garewal shared an unusual opinion about the mythological character Ravan on her X (formerly Twitter) handle. In a post that caught many off guard, she argued that Ravan was not truly evil, but just “slightly naughty.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ravan: More Educated and Respectful Than Expected?

Simi’s post began by questioning the traditional idea of Ravan as purely evil. She wrote that while Ravan did kidnap Sita in haste, he treated her with respect, providing good food, shelter, and even women security guards (though she joked they weren’t very attractive). She praised Ravan for his humble marriage proposal and noted he never resorted to violence when rejected. She also said that even after Lord Rama killed him, Ravan was wise enough to apologize.

Simi took her praise further by saying that Ravan was “more educated than half of our Parliament.” She ended her post with a lighthearted note, saying there were “no hard feelings” but it’s just the tradition to celebrate Rama’s victory every year.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mixed Reactions from Social Media

Simi’s take quickly sparked a strong reaction online. Many users were unhappy with her comments, accusing her of glorifying a villain and misunderstanding the story. Some called her out for being insensitive and demanded an apology.

One user sarcastically replied, saying if Ravan kidnapped Simi in real life, her view would change after facing such a traumatic experience. Others expressed disbelief and said she had “lost her mind.”

Despite the criticism, Simi’s post has opened up fresh discussions on how we interpret mythological stories and characters, especially during festivals like Dussehra that symbolize the victory of good over evil.