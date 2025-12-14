Silsila to Do Anjaane: Amitabh Bachchan–Rekha’s 10 Timeless On-Screen Pairings
Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan remain one of Bollywood’s most talked-about on-screen pairs. On Rekha’s birthday, let’s revisit how many films they worked on together and take a look at all their memorable collaborations.
Do Anjaane (1976)
The romantic drama, directed by Dulal Guha, performed as a semi-hit at the box office. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the lead, the film also featured notable performances by Prem Chopra, Utpal Dutt, and Lalita Pawar in key supporting roles.
Alaap (1977)
Hrishikesh Mukherjee was the director of this musical drama film. It was a commercial flop at the box office. The film also featured Om Prakash, Vijay Sharma, and Lily Chakravarty.
Khoon Pasina (1977)
The film was a hit at the box office. This action-crime movie was directed by Rakesh Kumar. It also featured Vinod Khanna, Nirupa Roy, Asrani, and Kader Khan.
Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978)
Sultan Ahmed directed this action-drama film. It was a semi-hit at the box office. The movie also featured Amjad Khan, Pran, I.S. Johar, Bindu, and Anju Mahendru.
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)
This is an action-crime drama film, directed by Prakash Mehra. The movie was a blockbuster. It also featured Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Ranjeet, and Amjad Khan.
Mr. Natwarlal (1979)
This action-comedy film was a superhit at the box office. Directed by Rakesh Kumar, it also featured Ajit, Indrani Mukherjee, Kader Khan, and Amjad Khan.
Suhaag (1979)
Manmohan Desai directed this action drama. The film was a blockbuster. It also featured Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, and Nirupa Roy.
Ram Balram (1980)
This hit action-thriller also featured Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Ajit, Amjad Khan, and Prem Chopra. Vijay Anand directed the film.
Silsila (1981)
This was Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's last film together. It also featured Jaya Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Directed by Yash Chopra, this musical romance initially flopped but later became a cult classic.
Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were also in this film
The 1973 drama 'Namak Haraam' also had Amitabh and Rekha. It was their first film together, but they didn't share the screen. Rekha was opposite Rajesh Khanna. The film was a superhit.
