Image Credit : Facebook / Naga chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala, who has worked across Tamil and other film industries, rose to prominence with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Naga Chaitanya reportedly fell in love with her, and the couple later married. Recent reports suggest Sobhita may be pregnant; however, neither Sobhita nor Naga Chaitanya has officially confirmed the news yet.