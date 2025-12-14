Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Expecting First Child? Here’s What We Know
Rumors are swirling that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala might be expecting their first child. While fans are excited, neither Naga nor Sobhita have officially confirmed the news, keeping everyone guessing.
A New Chapter in Life
Actor Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya married Samantha in 2017, but the couple later parted ways. After a difficult phase, Samantha has now moved on and recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, embracing a fresh beginning.
Naga Chaitanya’s Personal Life in Focus
Unexpectedly, after reports surfaced about Naga Chaitanya’s marriage to Sobhita, the couple tied the knot in 2021. They later shared pictures from their wedding, including moments of them visiting a temple together, which quickly went viral on social media.
Pregnancy Rumours Surface
Sobhita Dhulipala, who has worked across Tamil and other film industries, rose to prominence with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Naga Chaitanya reportedly fell in love with her, and the couple later married. Recent reports suggest Sobhita may be pregnant; however, neither Sobhita nor Naga Chaitanya has officially confirmed the news yet.
Samantha's Wedding:
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru, who had been dating for several years, are now married. This marks the second marriage for both. The wedding has drawn significant attention and discussion among fans and within the film industry.
A comeback to Samantha
Reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya may soon share happy news as a response to recent developments in his personal life. Rumours are rife that his wife Sobhita Dhulipala is pregnant, and the actor could announce his journey into fatherhood on social media in the near future.
