Simbu, whose full name is Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, has built a net worth estimated at over Rs 100 crore. His earnings come not only from acting but also from singing, lyric writing, composing, and producing films. He launched his own production company, Ātman Cine Arts, underlining his entrepreneurial spirit. During the pandemic, he reportedly embraced a vegetarian diet, lost weight, and learned Bharatanatyam, reflecting his dedication to personal growth and discipline.