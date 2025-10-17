- Home
Simbu’s Net Worth and Multifaceted Career
Simbu, whose full name is Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, has built a net worth estimated at over Rs 100 crore. His earnings come not only from acting but also from singing, lyric writing, composing, and producing films. He launched his own production company, Ātman Cine Arts, underlining his entrepreneurial spirit. During the pandemic, he reportedly embraced a vegetarian diet, lost weight, and learned Bharatanatyam, reflecting his dedication to personal growth and discipline.
Luxurious Lifestyle and Chennai Residence
Simbu’s Chennai residence is a blend of modern design and spiritual elements. While he remains private about the interiors, visitors have described the home as stylish yet serene, with spaces that double as a recording studio where he creates and records music. His lifestyle balances luxury with creativity, mirroring the multi-layered nature of his film persona.
Flashy Cars and Extravagant Gifts
Simbu owns a collection of distinctive cars, each with its own story. Among them is a green Mini Cooper gifted by his mother to celebrate his discipline, and a luxury hybrid car worth over Rs 90 lakh, presented by a film producer after a successful movie release. These cars are more than status symbols—they signify achievements and recognition in his career.
Creative Ventures, Music, and Public Life
Beyond films, Simbu remains deeply involved in music, having recorded over 90 playback songs and composed entire film scores. He has also explored spiritual retreats and lifestyle reinventions. Off-screen, his relationships and clashes with directors often attract attention, yet industry veterans acknowledge his talent and dedication. Simbu continues to expand his production ventures and prepare for major releases like Thug Life, exemplifying a lifestyle that blends luxury, creativity, and unpredictability.