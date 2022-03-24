Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Silambarasan aka Simbu's car runs over 70-year-old homeless man; watch this disturbing video

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    An unfortunate case has come to light. In Chennai, a car registered in the name of Tamil star Silambarasan aka Simbu, drove over a 70-year-old street dweller. According to accounts, the accident occurred on March 18, although the footage of the incident was just recently shared on social media. The police arrested the driver the next day of the accident.

    According to reports, the 70-year-old man received injuries to his head, hips, and legs and was brought to a hospital in Chennai, where he died. According to reports, Simbu's driver has also been detained in connection with the accident. The collision happened at 8.30 p.m. on March 18.

    The victim named Munuswamy was a pavement dweller crawling across the road when Simbu's Innova car ran over him while attempting to turn. Bystanders may be seen chasing after the automobile. Bystanders took Munuswamy to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he died later. According to DTNext, the car's driver, Selvam, has been apprehended.

    Simbu, a Tamil actor, is the son of former actor T Rajendar. The authorities have not said whether or not there was a family member in the car at the time of the collision. Furthermore, his family has yet to speak or issue an official statement on the topic.

    Simbu is expected to collaborate with Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth on a new project on the work front. According to many rumours, the actor will most likely appear in the filmmaker's next directorial effort. Meanwhile, he presents the first season of Tamil Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss Ultimate.

