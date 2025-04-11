user
user icon

Sikander Vs Jaat: 6 reasons why Sunny Deol starrer is better than Salman Khan's movie

In the past 11 days, two big films have been released at the box office. One is Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' and the other is Sunny Deol's 'Jaat'. Find out how 'Jaat' is better than 'Sikandar'. Read 6 major differences

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

1. The audience didn't understand the story of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar', while Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' connects with the audience from the beginning. Also, it maintains suspense about Sunny Deol's character until the end.

article_image2

2. Salman Khan's age weighed heavily on him in 'Sikandar'. He looked very lethargic. His feet didn't seem to move while doing action, and he couldn't show any magic in the dance. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's action in 'Jaat' is full of energy as always. While Sunny is almost 8 years older than Salman.


article_image3

3. In an attempt to make 'Sikandar' a complete family drama, the makers tried to add a mix of romance, emotion, and action. But it remained a mess. On the other hand, in 'Jaat', the makers have focused entirely on action. They tried to show emotion only where it was necessary.

article_image4

4. To stretch the story of 'Sikandar', unnecessary songs were added to it, which failed to impress the audience. On the other hand, songs were not used to advance the story of 'Jaat'. There is one Sunny Deol's entry song and another Urvashi Rautela's item number, and both are according to the demand of the situation. One song is given with the end credits, which is just a promotional song.

article_image5

5. South's veteran actor Sathyaraj was brought in as the villain in 'Sikandar'. But there wasn't much for him to do in the film. Neither did he get any action nor any special dialogue delivery. On the other hand, the villain in 'Jaat' is Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is seen doing action and his dialogues also force the audience to whistle.

article_image6

6. The audience was not satisfied after watching the trailer of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'. That is, the trailer itself disappointed them, while after watching the trailer of Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat', the audience was so impressed that they even said that Sunny Deol has never been shown in such an avatar in Bollywood

ALSO READ: 'Jaat' FIRST review OUT: Sunny Deol delivers power-packed performance in mass entertainer; Read

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: Five Things Triple H Banned After Taking Over the Company

WWE: Five Things Triple H Banned After Taking Over the Company

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making MEG

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making

Michelle Obama OPENS up about divorce rumours with Barack Obama; Read on ATG

Michelle Obama OPENS up about divorce rumours with Barack Obama; Read on

How Andaz Apna Apna went from box office flop to comedy gold snt

How Andaz Apna Apna went from box office flop to comedy gold

Phule Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi starrer movie POSTPONED amid controvery; Check here ATG

'Phule': Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi starrer movie POSTPONED amid controvery; Check here

Recent Stories

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH snt

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH

DeepSeek fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge AJR

DeepSeek's fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition shk

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally sri

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally

Recent Videos

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Video Icon
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Video Icon
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

Video Icon
Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon