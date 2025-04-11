Sikander Vs Jaat: 6 reasons why Sunny Deol starrer is better than Salman Khan's movie

Read Full Gallery

In the past 11 days, two big films have been released at the box office. One is Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' and the other is Sunny Deol's 'Jaat'. Find out how 'Jaat' is better than 'Sikandar'. Read 6 major differences

1. The audience didn't understand the story of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar', while Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' connects with the audience from the beginning. Also, it maintains suspense about Sunny Deol's character until the end.

2. Salman Khan's age weighed heavily on him in 'Sikandar'. He looked very lethargic. His feet didn't seem to move while doing action, and he couldn't show any magic in the dance. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's action in 'Jaat' is full of energy as always. While Sunny is almost 8 years older than Salman.

3. In an attempt to make 'Sikandar' a complete family drama, the makers tried to add a mix of romance, emotion, and action. But it remained a mess. On the other hand, in 'Jaat', the makers have focused entirely on action. They tried to show emotion only where it was necessary.

4. To stretch the story of 'Sikandar', unnecessary songs were added to it, which failed to impress the audience. On the other hand, songs were not used to advance the story of 'Jaat'. There is one Sunny Deol's entry song and another Urvashi Rautela's item number, and both are according to the demand of the situation. One song is given with the end credits, which is just a promotional song.

5. South's veteran actor Sathyaraj was brought in as the villain in 'Sikandar'. But there wasn't much for him to do in the film. Neither did he get any action nor any special dialogue delivery. On the other hand, the villain in 'Jaat' is Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is seen doing action and his dialogues also force the audience to whistle.

6. The audience was not satisfied after watching the trailer of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'. That is, the trailer itself disappointed them, while after watching the trailer of Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat', the audience was so impressed that they even said that Sunny Deol has never been shown in such an avatar in Bollywood ALSO READ: 'Jaat' FIRST review OUT: Sunny Deol delivers power-packed performance in mass entertainer; Read

Latest Videos