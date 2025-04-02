user
user icon

Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Malegaon fans burst crackers inside theatre, ignoring his request [WATCH]

Salman Khan's sikandar is doing well at the Box Office. Sikandar's screening has seen breaking of all the rules. Let's see what fans did inside the theatre. 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Sikandar Fans celebrations

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, Sikandar, has sparked excitement among fans, but some celebrations have raised safety concerns. In Malegaon, fans burst crackers inside a theatre, defying the superstar's prior request to avoid such risky behavior.

article_image2

Malegaon Theatre incident

The incident occurred during the screening of Sikandar, as fans cheered and lit firecrackers during the song "Zohra Jabeen." Videos of the event went viral, showing the dangerous act and highlighting the fervent devotion of Salman Khan's admirers. This isn't the first time such incidents have taken place during his film screenings.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan couldn’t beat Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', earns THIS on opening day


article_image3

Salman Khan Request:

Salman Khan had previously urged fans to celebrate responsibly, He took to his instagram handle to highlight the risks of fire hazards in theatres. Despite his request to fans, the Malegaon audience continued their exuberant celebrations, drawing criticism from netizens and raising concerns about cinema safety.

 

article_image4

The theatre management has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. However, similar situations in the past have led to stricter measures to ensure safety. Salman Khan's fanbase remains one of the most passionate, but incidents like these underline the importance of responsible fandom.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan greets fans on Eid behind Bulletproof Glass amid death threats and Sikandar release

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know ATG

Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know

Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene' ddr

Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene'

Hollywood actor Val Kilman, who played Batman passes away aged 65; Read on ATG

Hollywood actor Val Kilman, who played Batman passes away aged 65; Read on

Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here NTI

Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here

A.R. Rahman unveils his much-anticipated 'Wonderment' Tour - All exiciting details here NTI

A.R. Rahman unveils his much-anticipated 'Wonderment' Tour – All exciting details here NTI

Recent Stories

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations dmn

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

"Waqf Amendment Bill being introduced in interest of country": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ddr

Waqf Amendment Bill in national interest, opposition driven by politics: Kiren Rijiju

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home HRD

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home

Kerala: Tribal boy gokul found hanging in Wayanad kalpetta police station; school records confirm he was minor anr

Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Israel announces to intensify Gaza operation, seize large territories and target Hamas infrastructure ddr

Israel's Gaza operation to intensify with territorial gains and strikes on Hamas infrastructure

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon