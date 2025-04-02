Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Malegaon fans burst crackers inside theatre, ignoring his request [WATCH]

Read Full Gallery

Salman Khan's sikandar is doing well at the Box Office. Sikandar's screening has seen breaking of all the rules. Let's see what fans did inside the theatre.

Sikandar Fans celebrations

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, Sikandar, has sparked excitement among fans, but some celebrations have raised safety concerns. In Malegaon, fans burst crackers inside a theatre, defying the superstar's prior request to avoid such risky behavior.

Malegaon Theatre incident

The incident occurred during the screening of Sikandar, as fans cheered and lit firecrackers during the song "Zohra Jabeen." Videos of the event went viral, showing the dangerous act and highlighting the fervent devotion of Salman Khan's admirers. This isn't the first time such incidents have taken place during his film screenings. ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan couldn’t beat Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', earns THIS on opening day

Salman Khan Request:

Salman Khan had previously urged fans to celebrate responsibly, He took to his instagram handle to highlight the risks of fire hazards in theatres. Despite his request to fans, the Malegaon audience continued their exuberant celebrations, drawing criticism from netizens and raising concerns about cinema safety.

The theatre management has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. However, similar situations in the past have led to stricter measures to ensure safety. Salman Khan's fanbase remains one of the most passionate, but incidents like these underline the importance of responsible fandom. ALSO READ: Salman Khan greets fans on Eid behind Bulletproof Glass amid death threats and Sikandar release

