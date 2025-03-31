user
user icon

Sikandar Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan couldn’t beat Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', earns THIS on opening day

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' has hit the box office, but the opening was less than expected. Can this film break Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' record? Find out the first day's earnings.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

Salman Khan Movie Box Office Latest Update: Superstar Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' has had a good start at the box office. However, the film could not make the start that was expected. The film has failed to surpass 'Chhava', the biggest opener of 2025 so far, in terms of first-day collection. Initial figures indicate this. Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' collected ₹33.10 crore on its first day at the domestic box office. But initial figures for 'Sikandar' suggest that this film has not even touched the ₹30 crore mark.

article_image2

How much did Sikandar earn on the first day?

According to a report by trade tracker website Sacnilk, 'Sikandar' earned ₹26.48 crore on its first day. However, these figures are not yet final. Still, it is believed that the first-day earnings of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film may reach a maximum of ₹30 crore. Even if this film earns ₹30 crore on the first day, it still appears to be behind 'Chhava' in terms of first-day box office collection.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan came across Rashmika Mandanna through Instagram reels

 


article_image3

'Sikandar' will become the second biggest opener of 2025

After seeing the initial figures of 'Sikandar', it is becoming clear that it will become the second biggest opening Hindi film of 2025. In the top 5 list, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhava' is at number 1, which collected ₹33.10 crore. After 'Sikandar' in this list are Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sky Force', Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer' (Hindi version) and Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Deva', whose first-day earnings were ₹15.30 crore, ₹6.75 crore and ₹5.78 crore respectively.

 

article_image4

Budget of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'

Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of 'Sikandar'. He reportedly produced this film under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson for ₹200 crore. In addition to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Anjani Dhawan in important roles.

ALSO READ: Foundation by Rahul N Kanal, Seema Singh hosts 'Sikandar' screening for special kids

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS] NTI

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor talks about walking ramp with Taimur in her belly at Lakme Fashion Week; Read on NTI

Kareena Kapoor talks about walking ramp with Taimur in her belly at Lakme Fashion Week; Read on

Foundation by Rahul N Kanal, Seema Singh hosts 'Sikandar' screening for special kids NTI

Foundation by Rahul N Kanal, Seema Singh hosts 'Sikandar' screening for special kids

WWE: Top 5 Awkward Feuds in Pro-Wrestling History

WWE: Top 5 Awkward Feuds in Pro-Wrestling History

Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Kalki Koechlin walks the ramp in stunning white outfit ddr

Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks

Recent Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world gcw

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri AJR

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Test Your IQ With These Tricky Brain Teasers and Math Puzzles iwh

How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS] NTI

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS]

IPL 2025: CSK skipper Ruturaj highlights key reason behind his team's defeat against RR in Guwahati HRD

IPL 2025: CSK skipper Ruturaj highlights key reason behind his team's defeat against RR in Guwahati

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon