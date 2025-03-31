Sikandar Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan couldn’t beat Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', earns THIS on opening day

Read Full Gallery

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' has hit the box office, but the opening was less than expected. Can this film break Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' record? Find out the first day's earnings.

Salman Khan Movie Box Office Latest Update: Superstar Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' has had a good start at the box office. However, the film could not make the start that was expected. The film has failed to surpass 'Chhava', the biggest opener of 2025 so far, in terms of first-day collection. Initial figures indicate this. Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' collected ₹33.10 crore on its first day at the domestic box office. But initial figures for 'Sikandar' suggest that this film has not even touched the ₹30 crore mark.

How much did Sikandar earn on the first day? According to a report by trade tracker website Sacnilk, 'Sikandar' earned ₹26.48 crore on its first day. However, these figures are not yet final. Still, it is believed that the first-day earnings of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film may reach a maximum of ₹30 crore. Even if this film earns ₹30 crore on the first day, it still appears to be behind 'Chhava' in terms of first-day box office collection. ALSO READ: Salman Khan came across Rashmika Mandanna through Instagram reels

'Sikandar' will become the second biggest opener of 2025 After seeing the initial figures of 'Sikandar', it is becoming clear that it will become the second biggest opening Hindi film of 2025. In the top 5 list, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhava' is at number 1, which collected ₹33.10 crore. After 'Sikandar' in this list are Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sky Force', Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer' (Hindi version) and Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Deva', whose first-day earnings were ₹15.30 crore, ₹6.75 crore and ₹5.78 crore respectively.

Budget of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of 'Sikandar'. He reportedly produced this film under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson for ₹200 crore. In addition to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Anjani Dhawan in important roles. ALSO READ: Foundation by Rahul N Kanal, Seema Singh hosts 'Sikandar' screening for special kids

Latest Videos