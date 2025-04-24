- Home
Salman Khan's Sikandar, which underperformed in theaters, is set to stream on OTT platforms. Find out when and where you can watch it.
Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar, released during Eid 2025, failed to impress at the box office. The film received a lukewarm response from the audience, and ticket sales were reportedly low. Now, there's big news about Sikandar. Reports suggest that the film is gearing up for an OTT release. According to media reports, the film will be streamed on Netflix.
When will Salman Khan's Sikandar release on OTT?
According to reports, Salman Khan's Sikandar will be streaming on OTT platforms after its theatrical run. The film is expected to stream between the 11th and 25th of next month. Fans who missed watching Sikandar in theaters now have a chance to catch it online. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi. The film was produced under the banners of Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan Films.
Box Office Collection of Salman Khan's Sikandar
Salman Khan's Sikandar collected ₹26 crores on its opening day. The film's collection on the second day was ₹29 crores. However, from the third day onwards, Sikandar's collections saw a decline. The film did a business of ₹90.25 crores in its first weekend. In the second week, Sikandar's collection was ₹17.55 crores. The film's performance worsened in the third weekend, with a collection of only ₹2.1 crores. The film has so far done a business of ₹110.25 crores at the Indian box office and ₹184.77 crores worldwide.
Salman Khan's Box Office Record
Salman Khan's box office record over the past five years hasn't been impressive. He has worked in films like Radhe, Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3. Except for Tiger 3, all of these films flopped. However, even Tiger 3 didn't perform as expected. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role in Yash Raj Films' spy movie Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles, with Bobby Deol playing the villain.