Image Credit : our own

Box Office Collection of Salman Khan's Sikandar

Salman Khan's Sikandar collected ₹26 crores on its opening day. The film's collection on the second day was ₹29 crores. However, from the third day onwards, Sikandar's collections saw a decline. The film did a business of ₹90.25 crores in its first weekend. In the second week, Sikandar's collection was ₹17.55 crores. The film's performance worsened in the third weekend, with a collection of only ₹2.1 crores. The film has so far done a business of ₹110.25 crores at the Indian box office and ₹184.77 crores worldwide.