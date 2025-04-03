user
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film faces 50% DROP, struggles to reach 100 Cr

Sikandar Collection: Salman Khan's film Sikandar is facing tough times at the box office. Reports suggest it's struggling to even earn 100 crores.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Despite the buzz around Salman Khan's film Sikandar, its box office performance isn't meeting expectations. The film's earnings haven't been great since its opening day. Released on Eid, March 30th, Sikandar's fourth-day earnings are quite shocking. The film's earnings have dropped from double digits to single digits. According to sacnilk.com, Sikandar collected 9.75 crores on its fourth day. The film has only earned 84.25 crores in the domestic box office so far.

Salman Khan's Sikandar Box Office Collection

There was a lot of craze among people about Salman Khan's film Sikandar before its release, but this enthusiasm faded with the film's release. Sikandar didn't receive great reviews from film critics. Also, Sikandar doesn't seem to be showing much strength at the box office. The film collected 26 crores on its opening day, while it was estimated that Sikandar would do a business of 45-50 crores. On the second day, the film collected 29 crores. The film's third day was bad at the box office and it collected 19.5 crores. On the fourth day, there was a 50 percent drop in earnings. The film collected 9.75 crores. Sikandar has so far collected 84.25 crores at the Indian box office. At the same time, the film has earned 141.15 crores worldwide.

 


Salman Khan's Sikandar is Made on a Budget of 200 Crores

AR Murugadoss, the director of blockbuster films like Aamir Khan's Ghajini, has directed Sikandar. However, this time many questions are being raised on his direction. Let us tell you that he has prepared Sikandar on a budget of 200 crores. This film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Anjani Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar are in lead roles in the film.

