- Home
- Entertainment
- Sidharth Malhotra reacts angrily to paparazzi for blocking car during outing with Kiara Advani [WATCH]
Sidharth Malhotra reacts angrily to paparazzi for blocking car during outing with Kiara Advani [WATCH]
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted outside a clinic. Sidharth appeared visibly upset and firmly asked the paparazzi not to take pictures, expressing his displeasure over the intrusion.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai on Wednesday. What began as a lovely moment took a tense turn when Sidharth lost his cool.
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at a clinic in Mumbai on April 23rd. Kiara, dressed in a loose pink top, appeared to be expecting. Her husband, Sidharth, stood protectively by her side and became visibly upset with the paparazzi's attempts to photograph them.
Kiara Advani's Baby Bump Visible!
In a video shared by the paparazzi, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a loose pink shirt and white pants. As she exits the clinic, the paparazzi rush forward to capture her. Sidharth Malhotra quickly ushers her into the car. Kiara tries to hide her face as some photographers approach the vehicle.
Sidharth Malhotra's Anger at Photographers
As Kiara Advani tries to shield herself, Sidharth Malhotra becomes angry with the paparazzi. He asks them not to take pictures. When some don't comply, he angrily tells them to "behave." "You guys start behaving like this, man, back off. You want me to get angry right now?" The photographers eventually backed off when they realized the couple wouldn't pose for pictures.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Announce Pregnancy
Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy in February 2025. The couple is expecting their first child. They shared a picture on their Instagram accounts holding a pair of baby socks. They wrote, "Our biggest gift (baby emoji) coming soon."
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a royal style in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating for three years. Their love story began in 2021 while working together on the film Shershaah.