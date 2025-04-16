Film Don 3 Update: The latest update on Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3 has surfaced. Reports suggest that the film has found its new leading lady.

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 has been on hold for quite some time. Amidst news of filming commencing soon, lead actress Kiara Advani opted out due to her pregnancy, halting production. Now, exciting news has emerged regarding the film. Media reports suggest Don 3 has found its new heroine, and shooting is expected to begin by the end of 2025. Farhan Akhtar is directing Don 3.

Who is Don 3's new leading lady?

Reports indicate Sharvari Wagh will play the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, performing action sequences alongside him. According to Bollywood Hungama, after Kiara Advani's exit, the makers considered several actresses before finalizing Sharvari. It's also rumored that they are considering another actress for a role. Sharvari is reportedly thrilled to be part of this major franchise. She will also appear in Yash Raj Films' spy universe film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and featuring Bobby Deol as the villain.

Sharvari Wagh's Work Front

Sharvari Wagh hasn't appeared in many films. She began her career as an assistant director with Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2020, she debuted as an actress in Kabir Khan's drama series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. In 2021, she appeared in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which unfortunately flopped at the box office. She then appeared in films like Munjya, Maharaja, and Veda. Munjya and Maharaja were successful.