Image Credit : Twitter

Describing the joys of fatherhood, Sidharth Malhotra explained how their baby's presence has turned the course of their life upside down. He mentioned how Kiara wakes up by 4 in the morning to feed the newborn, while he sits back and supports Kiara.

Sidharth mentioned with a smile: "Main supporting actor hoon, sirf dekh raha hota hoon jab Kiara baby ko feed karti hai." (I’m the supporting actor, just watching when Kiara feeds the baby.)

This frank confession brought roaring laughter but resonated with many new fathers who aptly relate to the feeling of being present while playing a secondary role for most of those formative early months.