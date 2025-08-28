- Home
- Entertainment
- Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On Parenthood With Kiara Advani, 'Mein Supporting Actor'
Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On Parenthood With Kiara Advani, 'Mein Supporting Actor'
Sidharth Malhotra gave fans a candid peek into his new journey of fatherhood with Kiara Advani, humorously calling himself the “supporting actor.” The actor revealed how Kiara takes charge during late-night baby duties while he stands by in awe.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On Parenthood
Ever since Bollywood's power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wed, they've been racing in and out of the headlines; however, nothing melted hearts quite like the pair's heart-to-heart on parenthood. In the recent exclusive interview, a light-hearted yet emotional Sidharth gave us a little peek into their new lives as parents. Whereas the midnight baby duties feature Kiara in the lead role, he is a mere "supporting actor" in it all.
Sleepless Nights and Parenthood
Describing the joys of fatherhood, Sidharth Malhotra explained how their baby's presence has turned the course of their life upside down. He mentioned how Kiara wakes up by 4 in the morning to feed the newborn, while he sits back and supports Kiara.
Sidharth mentioned with a smile: "Main supporting actor hoon, sirf dekh raha hota hoon jab Kiara baby ko feed karti hai." (I’m the supporting actor, just watching when Kiara feeds the baby.)
This frank confession brought roaring laughter but resonated with many new fathers who aptly relate to the feeling of being present while playing a secondary role for most of those formative early months.
Speaking About Career and Parenthood
Sidharth and Kiara are among the busiest stars in Bollywood; nonetheless, they have been consciously keeping their family as priority. Sidharth reveals that the couple is trying to bring in some balance between work and family responsibilities.
He confesses that parenthood has made him more patient and grounded: "Ab zindagi ka focus badal gaya hai. Har din ek nayi learning hoti hai, aur woh baby ki wajah se hoti hai." (Life's focus has changed now. Every day brings a new lesson, and it's all because of the baby.)
The Motherhood Map
At times while keeping it light, Sidharth expressed nothing but admiration for Kiara Advani. He praised her strength and determination, adding that motherhood has uncovered a whole new side to her that he had never seen before.
Balancing endless sleepless nights and grueling schedules with grace, Kiara has always kept it together. "Mothers are the real heroes," he said, conceding that there's nothing that could ever prepare them for this beautiful yet taxing journey.
Fans' Response
While netizens were floored by Sidharth's honesty, many praised him for his openness about fatherhood and his frank admission that much of the responsibility rests on Kiara. The tongue-in-cheek comment about being the "supporting actor" blew up all over social media and reignited discussions about fathers' roles in modern parenting.
Work Front
Work-wise, Sidharth and Kiara Advani have several projects lined up, but they have made it clear that family continues to be the priority. Presently, fans are overjoyed to be presented with rare glimpses of the couple's personal life that have shown them in an endearing light, a refreshing mix of humor, humility, and love.