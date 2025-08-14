Image Credit : Social Media

1. Kabir Singh (2019) – ₹379 crores

Kiara Advani's breakout film opposite Shahid Kapoor became a cultural one. But contrary to its polarizing reviews, it bulldozed box office restrictions to become one of Bollywood's highest-earning films of all time.

2. Shershaah (2021) – ₹150+ crores

Even though the pandemic dictated an OTT release, Shershaah saw a massive amount of viewership to become a big digital hit. The success on streaming cemented Kiara's position on the A-list.

3. Good Newwz (2019) – ₹318 crore

In Good Newwz, a comedy-drama alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani showcased her versatility and ability to shine even in an ensemble cast.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) – ₹266 crore

The horror-comedy sequel attracted the audiences back to the theatres post-pandemic, and Kiara's charm and chemistry with Kartik Aaryan made it a blockbuster.

5. Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) – ₹136 crore

A family entertainer with Varun Dhawan, Jugjugg Jeeyo made Kiara's streak of commercial hits even stronger.