War 2 Stars' Biggest Blockbusters: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's Top-Grossing Movies
"War 2" brings together a powerhouse trio—Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani—each with an impressive box office track record. From record-shattering action spectacles to chart-topping entertainers, here’s a look at their highest-grossing films.
War 2 Stars’ Biggest Blockbusters
War 2 has been one of Indian cinema's most awaited films since the combination of the YRF's Spy Universe, glamor, and star power has become irresistible. This action-packed film directed by Ayan Mukerji is going to be more than an action film; it is going to promise a lot of thrill, drama, and pan-India appeal. In this growing excitement for the release, it is worth investigating the box office legacy of lead casts by looking at their highest-grossing films to date.
Kiara Advani's 5 Highest-Grossing Films
1. Kabir Singh (2019) – ₹379 crores
Kiara Advani's breakout film opposite Shahid Kapoor became a cultural one. But contrary to its polarizing reviews, it bulldozed box office restrictions to become one of Bollywood's highest-earning films of all time.
2. Shershaah (2021) – ₹150+ crores
Even though the pandemic dictated an OTT release, Shershaah saw a massive amount of viewership to become a big digital hit. The success on streaming cemented Kiara's position on the A-list.
3. Good Newwz (2019) – ₹318 crore
In Good Newwz, a comedy-drama alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani showcased her versatility and ability to shine even in an ensemble cast.
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) – ₹266 crore
The horror-comedy sequel attracted the audiences back to the theatres post-pandemic, and Kiara's charm and chemistry with Kartik Aaryan made it a blockbuster.
5. Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) – ₹136 crore
A family entertainer with Varun Dhawan, Jugjugg Jeeyo made Kiara's streak of commercial hits even stronger.
Hrithik Roshan's 5 Highest-Grossing Films
1. War (2019) – ₹475 crore
This prequel to War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was the highest-grossing film of 2019 in Bollywood.
2. Krrish 3 (2013) – ₹393 crore
Hrithik donned the cape once again in Krrish 3, a visual extravaganza that topped the box office.
3. Bang Bang! (2014) – ₹340 crore
Opposite Katrina Kaif, a stylish action-romance Bang Bang! became one of Hrithik Roshan's biggest hits in India and in overseas markets.
4. Super 30 (2019) – ₹208 crore
The biographical drama on Anand Kumar's life, Super 30, was a huge hit both critically and in terms of box-office collections.
5. Dhoom 2 (2006) – ₹150 crore
Dhoom 2 is one of Bollywood's most iconic action films, with Hrithik playing a career-defining role as a suave thief.
Jr NTR's 5 Highest-Grossing Films
1. RRR (2022) – ₹1,250+ crore
S.S. Rajamouli's RRR was a global sensation winning an Oscar for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu). Jr NTR became a worldwide face, thanks to his portrayal of Komaram Bheem.
2. Janatha Garage (2016) – ₹135 crore
An action-drama with Mohanlal, the film was a commercial hit in Telugu cinema showcasing Jr NTR in a power-packed character.
3. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) – ₹165 crore
This mass action entertainer was a blockbuster that consolidated Jr NTR's star persona in Tollywood.
4. Temper (2015) – ₹74 crore
Noted for its riveting narrative and Jr NTR's outstanding performance, Temper was later remade in Bollywood as Simmba.
5. Baadshah (2013) – ₹92 crore
Baadshah was a fashionably shot action-comedy that emerged as a commercial hit and remained a favorite of the fans.