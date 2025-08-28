Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari' releases on August 29, 2025

Param Sundari First Review: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Param Sundari' releases on August 29. But before that, its review has come out. Actually, a special screening of this romantic comedy film was held on Wednesday (August 27) night. The screening was attended by the film's makers, actors, their select friends, and acquaintances. Designer and lifestyle influencer Simone Khambatta also attended the film screening. After watching the film, she shared its review on social media, which is going viral.

How is Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari'?

Simone Khambatta has described 'Param Sundari', directed by Tushar Jalota, as the best romantic comedy film. She shared a poster of the film from the theater on social media, with which she is posing with Tushar Jalota. In the caption of the picture, she reviewed the film and wrote, "Romantic comedy at its finest. In a frame with the proud director Tushar Jalota. There is nothing to dislike in Param Sundari. It is a very feel-good film and tremendously entertaining."

How was the chemistry of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra?

Simone further gave Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry 15 out of 10 and wrote, "And I must say Janhvi Kapoor has never looked better. Tushar, you have truly made Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra a magical, fun, and beautiful onscreen couple. What a pleasant, fun, lovely, and feel-good film. Friends, definitely watch it."

'Param Sundari' star cast and other details

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, 'Param Sundari' also stars Rajni Panicker, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Sharma in important roles. This film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, which has given franchises like 'Stree' and films like 'Chhava'. The music of the film has been given by Sachin-Jigar, which is already garnering limelight. Especially the song 'Pardessia' sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha is being loved by the people.