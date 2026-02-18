- Home
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; Actor Pens Emotional Tribute
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away peacefully in his sleep in Delhi after a prolonged illness. The family gathered to bid him a final farewell
Sunil Malhotra Passes Away in Delhi
Sunil Malhotra, father of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2026, at his residence in Delhi. The former Merchant Navy captain reportedly breathed his last in his sleep after battling a prolonged illness. His passing has left the Malhotra family and close friends in deep grief.
A Respected Life Beyond the Spotlight
Though he largely stayed away from the limelight, Sunil Malhotra was known among family and friends as a man of discipline and integrity. Having served as a Merchant Navy captain, he carried himself with quiet dignity and strength. His life was defined by strong values, resilience, and an unwavering sense of responsibility toward his family.
Sidharth Malhotra Rushes to Be With Family
At the time of the unfortunate news, Sidharth Malhotra was reportedly in Mumbai with his wife, Kiara Advani, and their newborn baby girl. Upon learning about his father’s demise, the actor immediately traveled to Delhi to be by his family’s side during the difficult time. The last rites were held in Delhi in the presence of family members and loved ones.
Sidharth Malhotra’s Emotional Tribute
The Shershaah actor confirmed his father’s passing through a deeply personal note on Instagram, accompanied by a series of cherished throwback photographs. In his heartfelt message, he described his father as “a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture,” highlighting how his father’s discipline, strength, and positivity shaped his life.
He wrote that his father’s integrity would remain his greatest inheritance and that he would carry forward his name, values, and light. The emotional post resonated with fans, many of whom expressed their condolences and support.
Family Members Who Survive Him
Sunil Malhotra is survived by his wife Rimma Malhotra and his sons, Harshad Malhotra and Sidharth Malhotra. His daughters-in-law, Purnima Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani, were also present during the final rites. The family came together in unity to bid farewell to a man who served as their pillar of strength for decades.
Bollywood Extends Condolences
Several prominent names from the Hindi film industry expressed their sympathies in the comments section of Sidharth Malhotra’s post. Among those who paid their respects were Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Soni Razdan. Their messages reflected the warmth and solidarity of the film fraternity during moments of personal loss.
As Sidharth Malhotra and his family navigate this profound loss, his tribute stands as a reminder of the enduring bond between a father and son — a relationship built on values, love, and lifelong guidance.
