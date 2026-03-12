Did Dhurandhar Make a Mistake? Fans Say Pakistan Mall Scene Is Actually Mumbai
According to a popular fan hypothesis, a scene featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, set in Pakistan for the Dhurandhar song 'Gehra hua', was actually shot at a Mumbai mall. Read about it.
Did Dhurandhar Make a Mistake? Read This
Nearly three months after Dhurandhar opened in theatres and became the largest Hindi movie of all time, a humorous notion about the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller emerged online. As anticipation grows for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, fans reviewing the first film have discovered what many believe is a filmmaking error that has gone viral.
The clip in question is from the song "Gehra Hua," which features Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun walking through a shopping centre in what appears to be Karachi, Pakistan. However, astute observers quickly noticed that the place was eerily similar.
What the video depicts as a Pakistani mall is really Inorbit Mall in Malad West, Mumbai, according to them, a finding that has triggered a surge of funny replies on social media. Fans have subsequently discussed the scene, with many claiming that it temporarily breaks the film's otherwise absorbing storyline.
What scene inspired the viral reaction?
The focus is on a scene in Gehra Hua where Singh and Arjun walk through a brightly illuminated retail complex. While the plot placed the couple in Pakistan, viewers recognised the location as Inorbit Mall, a major shopping centre in Mumbai's Malad West.
I've watched Dhurandhar multiple times and there's just one thing that makes me go ewwwwwww, and how Dhar didn't detail it enough -- Ranveer and Sara go shopping in a mall.... that's Malad ka Inorbit bro!!! 😭😭😭
It just gives me the ick when you're fully in a movie / series…
— Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) March 10, 2026
Several X users provided images and vids from the scenario, showcasing the mall's unmistakable elements. One commenter joked about the abrupt change in location, stating that the video appeared to go "from Karachi straight to Malad in seconds." The finding immediately gained traction, with other viewers returning to corroborate the location.
What additional things did the audience notice?
As fans looked more closely, they saw more background details. Screenshots circulating online revealed statues of Nataraja, Ganesha, and Buddha exhibited in a store behind the performers.
Some viewers questioned how such things could be in a setting purported to imitate a Pakistani mall. A Reddit user pointed out the inconsistency, wondering how statues of Hindu deities and Buddhist figures could reasonably be sold in that place given the film's narrative framework.
Despite the criticism, other viewers highlighted that such continuity errors sometimes occur during filming, especially in large-scale productions where the focus is frequently on performers and plot advancement rather than background details.
Where else was Dhurandhar filmed?
The irony of the viral prank stems from the production team's alleged considerable attempt to recreate other places. Production designer Saini S Johray admitted that Lyari, the film's principal setting, was not shot in India at all.
Instead, the team created a realistic reproduction on a six-acre set in Bangkok, Thailand. Johray stated that the design process required approximately three months of planning and breakdown to guarantee that the environment felt real on screen.
