Actress Hansika Motwani has divorced her husband, Sohael Kathuria. But here's the surprising part – she reportedly hasn't taken a single rupee in alimony. Let's get into the details.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria Divorce
Actress Hansika Motwani, a popular face who has worked with top heroes like Vijay, Dhanush, Simbu, and Suriya, has divorced her husband, businessman Sohael Kathuria. The couple, who had a grand wedding just four years ago, are now legally separated. Fans are now wondering how much alimony Hansika received after the split.
Hansika Motwani Divorce
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria got their divorce from the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. For some time now, the couple had been facing differences. They tried to sort things out many times, but nothing worked. Finally, they decided to part ways by mutual consent rather than live with bitter memories. Their court petition stated that the decision was amicable and made with both their consent.
Shocking information about alimony
Usually, when celebrities divorce, crores of rupees are exchanged as alimony. But Hansika and Sohael's case is completely different. According to court documents and affidavits, neither party made any financial claims against the other. Hansika, in particular, clearly stated that she did not ask for any alimony from Sohael and did not need it.
What was the reason for the marriage breakdown?
Hansika's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, said that just a few days into the marriage, the couple realised they had major differences in personality, thinking, and lifestyle. This led to daily fights over small things. He added that living under the same roof became difficult, so the couple decided to separate.
Rs 20 crores spent on the wedding!
Hansika's wedding in 2022 was one of the most talked-about events of the year. They got married on December 4, 2022, at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. This royal wedding reportedly cost around Rs 20 crore. The daily rent for a premium room in this palace alone is about Rs 60,000. They even filmed the grand wedding and its preparations as a documentary and sold the rights to an OTT platform for a huge sum.
Sohael proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower
Sohael Kathuria had proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sharing those photos, Hansika had written, "Now and forever." But this love story, which seemed like a dream, has ended in just four years, leaving fans heartbroken.
