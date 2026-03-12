5 6 Image Credit : instagram

Rs 20 crores spent on the wedding!

Hansika's wedding in 2022 was one of the most talked-about events of the year. They got married on December 4, 2022, at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. This royal wedding reportedly cost around Rs 20 crore. The daily rent for a premium room in this palace alone is about Rs 60,000. They even filmed the grand wedding and its preparations as a documentary and sold the rights to an OTT platform for a huge sum.