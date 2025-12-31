A look back at 2025's celebrity baby boom. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani welcomed a girl, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif a boy, and Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha also had a son, among many others who embraced parenthood this year.

Waiting nine months and finally witnessing the miracle they've created in the form of a baby must be a priceless feeling for couples. And this year, several celebrities from the film and television world experienced this emotion with the arrival of the little ones in their lives. Before we bid adieu to 2025, let's take a look at the new mommies and daddies of tinsel town.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

In July, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood, became three from two as they were blessed with a baby girl. Announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH." The announcement post featured pink heart-shaped balloons and a pink star.

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet disclosed the face of their baby, Saraayah. However, the two don't shy away from being publicly open about their love for their child. On New Year's Eve, Kiara shared how in 2025, her "heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine , a year of firsts, of learning , of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

"And it's a boy" -- the heartwarming announcement in November that lit up the Kaushal and Kaif households and sent waves of happiness through Katrina and Vicky's fanbase. On November 7, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are proud parents of a baby boy. The couple embarked on the chapter of parenthood on October 19, 2025. "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything," the couple posted while announcing the birth of their son. They have named their son Neer.

The couple got married on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa

November saw couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa becoming parents to a baby girl. In a joint post, the couple announced the news, celebrating their daughter's arrival on their fourth wedding anniversary, which was on November 15. "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar," the note read. In the caption, they described their daughter as God's "greatest blessing," expressing joy at entering a new chapter of their lives.

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa

Star comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa have embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming another baby boy. Earlier this month, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that they have once again been blessed with a son."Limbachiya and sons. Again its a boy," Harssh playfully wrote in the caption.

They welcomed their first born Laksh in 2022.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, became proud parents to a baby girl in October. The couple shared this happy news with fans hrough a joint post on Instagram. The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura added, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoji)."

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017.

Varun Tej and Lavanya

Couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi became parents to a baby boy earlier this year. .Announcing the arrival of their son, Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture. The snap showed Varun gently kissing his wife on the forehead, while Lavanya lovingly cradled the newborn on her lap.

"Our little man 10.09.2025," they captioned the post.

Varun and Lavanya, who got married in 2023, announced their pregnancy in May. They posted a picture of themselves holding hands and a pair of baby booties. "Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon," read the text attached to the post. Varun and Lavanya have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Actor Gauahar Khan embraced motherhood for the second time, welcoming a baby boy with her husband, Zaid Darbar. In a joint post, the couple announced their son's arrival on Wednesday, further revealing that the baby was born on Monday, September 1. "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar," their note read.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee

Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Independence Day 2025. The announcement post featured a beautiful photo of his son Sufi and newborn daughter Rumi. The actor shared pictures to etch one of his favourite memories, the birth of his daughter. In the first photo, Nakuul's son Sufi was seen holding the newborn with love.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with the Star Plus show 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.He later appeared in shows such as 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Dil Boley Oberoi'. He also appeared in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' opposite Disha Parmar. Jankee is a professional singer.

Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ruchira

Actor Viineet Kumar, who is best known for his role in 'Mukkabaaz', blessed with a baby boy in September. He and his wife Ruchira announced the good news via a joint Instagram post

"God's kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet," the post read.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were blessed with a second child, a girl in June. The 'Drishyam' actress shared an adorable photo of their family from the hospital. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ishita shared a photo of her happy family, which includes her husband Vatsal Seth, son Vayu and a newborn baby girl.

While sharing the picture, Ishita Dutta wrote, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty welcomed their baby girl in March 2025 and named her Evaarah (or Ivaaraa), meaning "Gift of God." They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis. Not just KL and Athiya, but Suniel Shetty and Ahaan too frequently share pictures of the newborn, proudly showering the little one with love.(ANI)