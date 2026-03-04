Mandana's Instagram feed is full of videos and photos in which she discusses Iran and asks people to support and aid her nation.

Mandana Karimi Movies and Television Shows Mandana is recognised for her roles in films such as Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and others. Aside from Bigg Boss 9, she had previously been in the reality program Lock Upp, presented by Kangana Ranaut.