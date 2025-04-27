Shubman Gill breaks silence on Sara Tendulkar dating rumors: Here’s what he said
Shubman Gill finally addresses dating rumors with Sara Tendulkar, clarifying his relationship status after three years of speculation.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Team India's young batter and Gujarat Titans captain, Shubman Gill, addressed the dating rumors with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. He made sensational comments and provided an update on his relationship status.
Rumors of Shubman Gill dating Sara Tendulkar and their impending marriage have been circulating for years. Deepfake photos fueled speculation, while another rumor linked Gill to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.
Shubman Gill clarified the rumors, stating he's been single for three years. He mentioned being linked to people he's never met and emphasized that he's not in any relationship. He also cited his professional focus on cricket as the reason for not having time for a relationship.