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Shruti Haasan Says She Wants to Become a Mother, Opens Up About Adoption and PCOS
Actress Shruti Haasan, who's always been open about her life, recently spoke about her dream of becoming a mother. Her statement, 'I want to be a mother, even if it means adopting,' is now grabbing everyone's attention.
Shruti Haasan Talks PCOS and Her Dream of Motherhood
Shruti Haasan recently revealed her strong desire to become a mother. She said she's even open to adoption, linking this decision to a long-term health concern she has faced for years. This has made her fans curious about her health.
Shruti Haasan Talks PCOS and Her Dream of Motherhood
The 40-year-old actress explained that her views on motherhood have been shaped by her experience with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). She admitted to worrying about her future pregnancy ever since she was a teenager.
Shruti Haasan Talks PCOS and Her Dream of Motherhood
Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's recent podcast, Shruti shared that she learned about the connection between PCOS and pregnancy when she was just 14. This made her believe for years that having a child naturally might be difficult for her.
Shruti Haasan Talks PCOS and Her Dream of Motherhood
However, her perspective completely changed after meeting gynaecologist Dr. Dhrupti Dedhia. The actress said her doctor gave her the confidence to consider motherhood whenever she feels ready, instead of dismissing the idea entirely.
Shruti Haasan Talks PCOS and Her Dream of Motherhood
'I had thought since I was 14 that it would be difficult,' Shruti said. 'But the doctor opened my mind. She told me that when I'm ready to be a mom, the possibility is there,' the actress shared.
Shruti Haasan Talks PCOS and Her Dream of Motherhood
Shruti made it clear that she is ready to try for a natural birth but is also seriously considering adoption. 'I really want to be a mother. I would love to try for a natural birth. But I will also consider adoption,' she stated. Her words show an optimistic approach to her future, moving past years of anxiety.
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