Salman Khan has clarified he is in good health after a 'Bigg Boss 20' episode caused fan concern. He explained the on-stage 'health crisis' was an act to teach contestant Qazi a lesson and was misunderstood due to promo editing.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has clarified that there is "nothing wrong with his health" after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 20' left fans worried about his well-being. During the episode, Salman was seen placing his hand on his heart midway through the show. He subsequently appeared to have difficulty speaking before lying down on the stage and asking for a doctor. The sequence quickly sparked concern among viewers, with several fans taking to social media to wish the actor well.

Salman Addresses Misunderstood 'Health Crisis'

Amid the growing concern, Salman addressed the situation through a statement shared on his Instagram Story, making it clear that the dramatic sequence had been misunderstood. "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God,” Salman wrote. The actor also expressed his disappointment with the way the 'Bigg Boss' promo had been edited, saying that the cut made it appear as though he was genuinely experiencing a health crisis.

According to Salman, the pain he displayed was part of a larger point he was trying to make to contestant Qazi. He explained that he was attempting to show Qazi why using his health as a form of entertainment was inappropriate, particularly because the other housemates were unaware that he was acting and were genuinely worried about him. "It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health," he wrote. Salman further clarified that the intention behind the sequence was lost because of the way it was presented in the promotional material.

Khan Confronts Online Trolls

Meanwhile, during the episode, a visibly furious Salman Khan called out online trolls for targeting actors, especially female artists, over their appearances. He also spoke up about speculations surrounding his health and looks. Addressing the constant comments about his bald look, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor removed his hat and T-shirt on stage, sending a clear message to the trolls that he was ready to face their comments. “You guys want to troll me? I will show you. No abs, see my look; you want to troll me now? Go on, troll me,” Salman said.

On the Work Front

On the work front for Salman Khan, the actor will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's 'Maatrubhumi'. A release date is yet to be announced. (ANI)