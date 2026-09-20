Salman Khan went shirtless on Bigg Boss 20 while addressing body-shaming and online trolling. Without naming Katrina Kaif, he defended women facing criticism after pregnancy, discussed age-shaming and slammed trolls who hide behind fake identities.

Salman Khan went shirtless during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 while addressing online trolling and body-shaming. During the conversation, the actor spoke about the criticism women often face over their appearance and weight after pregnancy. Although Salman did not directly name Katrina Kaif, his comments were widely linked by viewers to the trolling faced by actresses over postpartum weight gain. He questioned why women are criticised for gaining weight after having a baby and pointed out that weight gain is a natural part of pregnancy. “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight,” he said.

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Salman also highlighted that new mothers may choose to spend time with their families before returning to work. He said they can focus on getting fit once they resume their professional commitments. Calling out online trolls, the actor said that mocking someone's body, appearance or motherhood reflects the upbringing of the person making such comments. Salman also addressed trolls who target him over his age and appearance. He said that at 60, he cannot be expected to look the way he did in Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor further criticised people who use fake identities to attack celebrities online, calling out those who hide behind anonymous accounts. He added that such negativity does not affect him or other stars because of the continued support of their fans.