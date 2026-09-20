Sofia Hayat responded to Salman Khan's naked appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar by recalling her time on Bigg Boss 7. She labelled Salman "hypocritical" and accused him of criticising her appearance and looks in the video she shared on X.

Sofia Hayat, a former Bigg Boss competitor from the seventh season, recently called out host Salman Khan for his shirtless moment in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman became enraged by the continual trolling and removed his cap and shirt to respond to trolls who had made disparaging remarks about his age, hairstyle, and body weight.

Sofia Hayat Labels Salman Khan 'Hypocritical' Following Shirtless Moment

While social media people praised him for his reaction, Sofia had a different perspective, recalling Salman's comments about her physique during her stint on the show.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sofia re-shared a video of Salman Khan’s shirtless moment and wrote on Sunday, September 20, "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar (Khan) her body was good. Argh."

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Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif amid body-shaming. Salman also addressed the incessant body-shaming, age-shaming, and invasive paparazzi activity experienced by celebrities, particularly women after motherhood. His comments come amid continuous speculation that his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif was body-shamed for her post-pregnancy look at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was seen with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Salman questioned why individuals feel compelled to harass women once they get pregnant. "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant?" he enquired.

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He went on to say that women normally acquire weight during pregnancy and that they should be allowed to spend time with their family rather than being evaluated based on their physical appearance. "Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight. Jab woh picture mein wapas aa jayengi, woh fit aa jayengi," he said.