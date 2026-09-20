Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, recorded a box office collection of Rs 1.60 crore on its second day. The film, a police procedural inspired by true events, explores complex ethical questions about justice and the legal system, with reviews praising Prithviraj's performance.

Rs 1.60 crore nett – that's what Daayra pulled in on its second day. Director Meghna Gulzar's latest, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, showed a strong upward trend at the box office early on. The film easily crossed the Rs 1 crore mark, a clear pick-up from its Friday opening day, which earned Rs 1 crore.

Two days in, Daayra now boasts a total nett collection of Rs 2.60 crore. This consistent growth shows positive audience engagement and growing word-of-mouth for the intense drama. Despite its challenging subject and morally complex story, the film resonates with viewers. This early momentum sets a positive path for its run in theatres.

Plot: Justice and its Complexities

Daayra fearlessly dives into the aftermath of a brutal gang-rape and murder. The story draws clear inspiration from the harrowing 2019 Hyderabad case. That real-world tragedy sparked widespread public outrage and intense debate about the justice system's effectiveness. The film translates it into a compelling cinematic narrative.

DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan) leads a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT). She scrutinizes a controversial police encounter. DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team orchestrated this encounter. They allegedly killed the accused men. The narrative navigates vigilante justice. It explores the boundaries of law. What truly constitutes justice? The film questions this — grappling with public outrage, institutional failures, and the complex demands of retribution versus due process. It forces audiences to confront uncomfortable ethical dilemmas. Morality's grey areas within the justice system come to light.

Performances and Critical Reception

Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of DCP Raman Kumar earned much praise. Critics pointed to his intense, restrained, and profoundly effective performance. Many widely cited his nuanced depiction of a conflicted police officer as the cast's standout. He brings gravitas and depth to a challenging role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance as DCP Ajooni Kohli, however, received a more mixed response. Some critics found her act subtle and impactful, embodying her character's stoic resolve. Others saw her struggle to fully shed her established 'Bebo persona.' This, some analyses suggested, meant moments felt overly dramatic, or out of sync with the film's gritty, realistic tone. Beyond the lead pair, Jitendra Joshi and Trupti Khamkar also earned commendable mentions. Their strong, authentic performances add real weight to the ensemble.

Critics widely recognised Daayra as a thought-provoking, morally complex drama. It effectively raises key questions about law and justice's complexities in contemporary society. Its ambition to provoke thought is clear. Yet, some reviews point to a slow build-up in the first half – that might test audience patience. A segment of critics also found the second half and climax stretched. This led to an occasionally unsatisfying resolution, despite the film's powerful intentions. Still, its commitment to exploring difficult themes remains acknowledged, even if pacing occasionally blunts its impact.

Box Office Outlook

Daayras initial box office figures suggest a cautious but optimistic outlook. The significant jump in collections from Day 1 to Day 2, with the film crossing the Rs 1 crore mark both days, shows the importance of positive word-of-mouth.

60% growth on Saturday! This organic audience endorsement will be key to sustain momentum, especially during the critical first weekend.

Daayra stands as a content-driven drama. It appeals to a specific audience – those who appreciate serious, thought-provoking cinema, not just commercial entertainment. It navigates a competitive release schedule, fighting for screens against other Bollywood and regional films. Still, its strong narrative, compelling performances, and relevant social commentary will drive viewers who seek more than escapism. The upcoming Sunday's performance, and subsequent weekday collections, will indicate the film's long-term box office path. Can it convert critical acclaim and early buzz into sustained commercial success? We'll see.