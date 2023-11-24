Shruti Haasan looks elegant in a black leather saree, see pictures
Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in a puffy blouse and black leather saree.
The 'Luck' actress emerged as a sophisticated vision and redefining elegance in a stunning ensemble.
She effortlessly grabbed attention in a breathtaking black leather-finish saree gown with a corset twist, designed by the prestigious couture label Maison H.
The black corseted draping saree, in and of itself a masterpiece, made her into a stunning showstopper.
The fabric's rich leather-like sheen imparted an unrivaled attraction to the drape, producing a spell of unquestionable splendor.
Shruti's fashion skill was echoed as she smoothly walked the room, cementing her standing as a style icon who effortlessly transcends boundaries, making an unforgettable stamp on the canvas of haute couture.