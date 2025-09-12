Image Credit : Instagram

Shriya Saran has made her mark from South Indian cinema to Bollywood, with hits like Drishyam and Drishyam 2. She recently starred in Subbaraj's Tamil romantic action thriller, Retro, alongside Surya and Pooja Hegde.

Her latest release is Mirai, a fantasy action film directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, featuring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. Shriya's love story was a highlight on The Kapil Sharma Show.