Image Credit : Asianet News

The renowned actress Shriya Saran needs no introduction. Having starred in numerous superhit Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, she has captivated audiences with her unique acting style. Even today, this actress continues to steal hearts with her glamour.

Born in 1982, Shriya Saran began her cinematic journey in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam'. Later, she starred in hit movies like Santosham, Nuvve Nuvve, and Sivaji: The Boss, rising to stardom. Shriya has acted in superhit films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.