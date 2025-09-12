- Home
Shriya Saran Net Worth, Income, Career Highlights, Cars Collection And Family Details
Shriya Saran, one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, continues to shine with her versatile career across multiple film industries. From her impressive net worth and luxury cars to her close-knit family life.
The Tollywood Queen
The renowned actress Shriya Saran needs no introduction. Having starred in numerous superhit Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, she has captivated audiences with her unique acting style. Even today, this actress continues to steal hearts with her glamour.
Born in 1982, Shriya Saran began her cinematic journey in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam'. Later, she starred in hit movies like Santosham, Nuvve Nuvve, and Sivaji: The Boss, rising to stardom. Shriya has acted in superhit films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.
Not Just an Actress
Shriya is not just a good actress; she's also a trained Kathak dancer. She has performed on several prestigious stages worldwide. This multi-talented individual has impressed fans with her beauty, acting, and dancing.
As of 2025, Shriya Saran is among the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. It is reported that her remuneration for a film is up to ₹4 crores. She also earns a good income through brand endorsements.
A Car Enthusiast
After marriage, Shriya Saran lives in Mumbai with her husband Andrei Koscheev (a Russian tennis player and businessman) and daughter Radha. She frequently shares family updates on social media.
Shriya is a car enthusiast and has a collection of luxury cars in her garage, including an Audi A6 (₹65 lakhs), a Mercedes-Benz GLE (₹1 crore), a Ford EcoSport (₹12 lakhs), and a BMW 7 Series (₹1.7 crores). According to leading financial websites, Shriya Saran's net worth is estimated to be over ₹80 crores.
With the film 'Mirai'
Recently, Shriya Saran impressed audiences once again with her lead role in the film 'Mirai'. Even at 43, her popularity remains undiminished. Her glamorous photos on social media often go viral.