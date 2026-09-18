Following Team India's 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan, skipper Shreyas Iyer displayed incredible sportsmanship by inviting rival captain Ibrahim Zadran to join their victory photo. This heartwarming gesture during the 'Friendship Cup' quickly went viral, earning widespread praise from cricket fans.

Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer displayed his exemplary sportsmanship following his side's comprehensive 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

The Men in Blue dominated Afghanistan in the final T20I, with Abhishek Sharma smashing a record-breaking 30-ball century to power India to 221/7, before the bowling attack bundled out the opposition for 94 in 14.1 overs to seal a series whitewash.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) led the bowling charge alongside disciplined spells from Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Thakur to wrap up the victory. India were the visiting team, as Afghanistan were the hosts of the series despite playing on neutral venues, turning the final encounter into a memorable celebration of cricket.

Also Read: Sanju Samson vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Gautam Gambhir Explains Tough Selection Call

Shreyas Iyer Invites Ibrahim Zadran for India’s Victory Photo

As Team India whitewashed Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series, skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to close out the series with a gesture that transcended the scoreboard. Since the series was named the ‘Friendship Cup’, Iyer invited Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran to join India’s trophy celebrations and pose for the team’s victory photograph.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Zadran was seen initially hesitant when Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan gleefully urged him over. Then, the Afghanistan captain stood in the middle alongside Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Thakur, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fr a historic snapshot that perfectly captured the essence of the 'Friendship Cup'.

The relationship between India and Afghanistan in bilateral cricket has been built on a foundation of deep warmth and mutual admiration, especially after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided Afghanistan with a home base in Greater Noida in 2015 and has continued to support Afghan cricket through regular bilateral engagements.

Scroll to load tweet…

A similar gesture first came to light when then Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane invited Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai and his teammates to join India for a victory photograph with the trophy after their historic 2018 Test in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan Cricket has steadily evolved into a formidable force on the global stage, backed by a legacy of mutual camaraderie and developmental support from the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Fans Praise Shreyas Iyer’s Heartwarming Gesture

Shreyas Iyer’s heartwarming gesture to include Ibrahim Zadran in India’s victory photograph drew widespread praise from cricket fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many hailing the true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie beyond the result.

Taking to their X handle, many fans praised Iyer’s gesture, with several describing it as a beautiful display of sportsmanship and highlighting the camaraderie between the two cricketing nations, while others hailed the Indian captain for setting an example of respect and friendship in cricket.

A few expressed their admiration for the gesture, with one calling it ‘true sportsmanship’, while another described it as a ‘beautiful and simple gesture.’

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Team India and Afghanistan will be travelling to Japan for the upcoming Asian Games 2026. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign in the quarter-final on September 28, while Afghanistan will face Japan in the group stage.

Also Read: DDCA lauds great experience hosting India-Afghanistan T20I match