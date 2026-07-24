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Shraddha Kapoor Tops Instagram Among Indian Actresses; Here's Her Net Worth, Fees and Luxury Life
Shraddha Kapoor has emerged as the most-followed Indian actress on Instagram with over 90 million followers. Here's a look at her net worth, film fees, luxury home, car collection, and thriving career.
Bollywood Star Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor continues to dominate not just the big screen but also social media. With more than 90 million Instagram followers, the Stree actress has become the most-followed Indian actress on the platform, surpassing several Bollywood contemporaries. Along with her successful film career, Shraddha has built an impressive fortune through brand endorsements, investments, and a luxurious lifestyle.
Shraddha Kapoor Rules Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys unmatched popularity on Instagram, boasting over 90 million followers. Her engaging posts, relatable personality, and strong fan base have helped her stay ahead of several leading actresses, including Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
Her massive online reach has also made her a favourite among global and domestic brands, making her one of the most sought-after celebrity ambassadors in India.
A Career Filled With Blockbusters
Shraddha rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and has since delivered several commercially successful films, including Saaho and Stree. Her consistent performances across genres have established her as one of Bollywood's leading actresses.
Despite the changing dynamics of the film industry, Shraddha has remained a bankable star with a loyal fan following across the country.
Shraddha Kapoor's Fees and Net Worth
According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor reportedly charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore per film. Apart from acting, she earns significantly through brand endorsements, modelling assignments, and investments.
Reports estimate her net worth to be between Rs 123 crore and Rs 130 crore. She is also said to charge approximately Rs 1.6 crore for a single brand endorsement.
Inside Shraddha Kapoor's Luxurious Lifestyle
Shraddha owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu locality, reportedly valued at over Rs 60 crore. She also has an enviable collection of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Huracán, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.
Her successful film career, endorsement deals, and investments have contributed to her lavish lifestyle.
A Social Media Star and Bollywood Powerhouse
Shraddha Kapoor's growing popularity extends far beyond the silver screen. With blockbuster films, one of the largest social media followings among Indian actresses, and a thriving endorsement portfolio, she continues to strengthen her position as one of Bollywood's most influential stars.
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