As Jana Nayagan releases in theatres, a viral video claiming Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, watched the film has sparked widespread speculation. However, reports suggest the clip is being shared with a misleading claim.

As Jana Nayagan, the final film of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, released in theatres on July 23, a video allegedly showing his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam arriving at a cinema hall began circulating widely on social media. The clip quickly caught the attention of fans, with many claiming she had watched Vijay's farewell film despite ongoing rumours surrounding their marriage. However, reports suggest the viral claim is not true.

Viral Clip Sparks Fresh Buzz

The widely shared video shows Sangeetha stepping out of a car wearing a face mask and traditional attire. Soon after it surfaced online, several users claimed she had visited a theatre to watch Jana Nayagan, fuelling speculation that she had extended her support to Vijay during the release of his final film.

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The clip gained traction across social media, with many linking it to the actor-politician's much-awaited theatrical release.

Here's What Reports Say

According to reports, the claim is misleading. The video being circulated is an old clip that has been reshared out of context. It was reportedly combined with recent visuals related to Jana Nayagan, creating the false impression that Sangeetha attended a screening of the film.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Vijay, Sangeetha or the film's team that she watched Jana Nayagan in theatres.

Speculation Continues Around Vijay's Personal Life

The viral video has once again brought attention to rumours surrounding Vijay and Sangeetha's relationship. Earlier this year, reports claimed the couple were living separately and heading towards divorce after nearly three decades of marriage. Vijay was also linked to actress Trisha Krishnan, though neither of them has confirmed or commented on the speculation.

With no official statement from the family, the latest viral video appears to be another instance of old footage being circulated with a misleading claim, reminding users to verify information before sharing it online.