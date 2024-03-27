Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani, celebs stun award show in best outfits

On Tuesday night, Many celebrities attended the Award show and were dressed in their attires.

Several celebrities put their best fashion foot forward during an awards ceremony in Mumbai which turned heads.

Murnal Thakur

Murnal Thakur's look was talk of the town as she was seen in a french hair cut. She opted for a coat and a long skirt.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a simple off-shoulder, tube white long gown. She opted for earrings and rings.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked dreamy in a white, off-the-shoulder dress with lace fabrics at the bottom. She accessorized her appearance with simple stud earrings and a sloppy top-knotted bun haircut with a few free strands.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary looked stunning in a golden shimmer off-shoulder, tube short dress. She left her hair open.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday displayed class as she was seen in a striped coat and pants. To complete her look, she left her hair open and wore a choker necklace.