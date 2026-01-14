Wedding rumours surrounding Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and screenwriter Rahul Mody have taken social media by storm, sparking widespread curiosity among fans. A viral reaction from brother Siddhanth Kapoor has only intensified speculation.

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, is said to be again in rumors regarding her wedding. The actress might get married pretty soon to screenwriter Rahul Mody. However, Shahadha and Rahul are yet to hold a press conference confirming their wedding. In fact, speculation regarding the wedding has increased over the social media making it one of the most discussed celebrity updates on the internet.

Shraddha Kapoor - Rahul Mody Wedding Soon?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody, as per the buzz floating around, may hold the wedding within the next few months with very few guests. The couple preferred to keep their relationship to themselves but have been spotted jetted off to many hangout venues. Those are the rumors about a destination wedding, and that's all facts still without details.

Recently when fans asked shraddha Kapoor about her wedding plans, she responded saying, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married)."

Brother Siddhanth Kapoor's Reaction Goes Viral

What actually caught the spotlight was Siddharth Kapoor's reaction, Shraddha's brother-in-law. Responding to the inquiries put forth regarding his sister's wedding rumors, Siddharth's answer stating, ''Yeh toh mere liye bhi news hai." Fans also reacted saying, ‘I hope there will be no rumours any more'', quickly went viral over social media. His reaction was perhaps thought by many fans as tacit confirmation, while others believed it merely dodged the question for fun.

Fans React to the Viral Moment

Fans shared congratulatory messages, memes, and speculations on social media. The viral moment ignited debates across fan pages, with many eagerly awaiting official news from Shraddha herself. Hashtags related to Shraddha Kapoor's wedding began trending, reflecting the excitement among her followers.

Shraddha Kapoor has, however, remained tight-lipped concerning such rumors. The wedding will continue being speculation until Shraddha makes an official statement. But Siddhanth Kapoor's viral commentary added fire to the flames of speculation keeping the fans on their toes for updates.