Ahead of their March 6 wedding, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a star-studded pre-wedding reception. The event saw Tollywood's biggest names like Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, and Balakrishna bless the couple at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

Star-studded Pre-wedding Reception

Celebrations are in full swing as actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy gear up to tie the knot this week. On Monday night, the couple hosted a grand pre-wedding reception for family members, close friends and members of the film fraternity at Allu Studios in Hyderabad. The reception witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry who arrived to extend their blessings to the couple. Among those spotted at the star-studded gathering were Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni with wife Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, filmmaker Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu, Vaishnav Tej, among many others, making it one of the most star-studded gatherings of the season. Here are some of the pictures from the function.

Traditional 'Pelli Koduku' Ceremony

A few days ago, Allu Sirish's pelli koduku ceremony was held in an Intimate traditional gathering at the family residence in Hyderabad. A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste - symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life. Following the ritual bath, the celebrations continued with a heartfelt gathering of close family and friends, particularly women from the extended family circle, who blessed the groom, offered gifts, and conveyed their good wishes ahead of the wedding.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will tie the knot on March 6. (ANI)