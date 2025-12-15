- Home
Sholay The Final Cut earned 1.40 crore in its first weekend. The Dharmendra-Amitabh starrer, released on December 12, showed consistent growth. It earned more than the 1975 Sholay. Audiences flocked to theaters to see the original ending
15
Image Credit : Instagram
Sholay's Triumphant Return: The Final Cut's Weekend Box Office
The 1975 classic 'Sholay' is back as 'The Final Cut,' impressing audiences and showing strong growth at the box office even after 50 years.
25
Image Credit : Film Scene
Weekend Earnings Breakdown of Sholay: The Final Cut
The film earned ₹1.40 crore in its first weekend, with collections growing from ₹30 lakh on Friday to ₹60 lakh on Sunday, showing consistent audience interest.
35
Image Credit : Film Scene
Sholay 1975 vs. 2024: A Box Office Comparison
The re-release earned nearly as much in one weekend (₹1.40 crore) as the original did in two weeks (₹1.49 crore), highlighting its timeless appeal.
45
Image Credit : facebook
The Unseen Ending: Why Sholay's Original Climax Was Restored
'Sholay: The Final Cut' features the original, more violent ending that was censored in 1975, now presented in stunning 4K resolution and Dolby 5.1 sound.
55
Image Credit : Film
The Legendary Cast of Sholay: Then and Now
Relive the magic of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in this iconic Bollywood masterpiece.
