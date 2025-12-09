Image Credit : IMDb

Director: Raj Kapoor

Duration: 2 years

Barsaat is remembered not only for its long run in theatres but also for the influence it had on Raj Kapoor, inspiring him to establish RK Studios. The film revolved around two friends with opposing beliefs about love. Pran, played by Raj Kapoor, valued sincere affection, while Gopal, played by Premnath, approached relationships casually. As the story unfolded, Pran found lasting love with Reshma, while Gopal realised the true meaning of love only when it was too late.