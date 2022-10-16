SHOCKING VIDEO: Is Hrithik Roshan getting BALD? Social media users trolled actor call him 'takla'
In a video, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad can be seen attending the wedding celebration of his makeup artist. Hrithik Roshan's video went viral when his partial baldness was allegedly caught on camera
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Hrithik Roshan is arguably one of the most attractive men in Bollywood. The actor has enchanted the audience with his various acting talents, faultless dance skills, charisma and humour. Fans still anxiously anticipate his films.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The actor was even listed as the fourth most attractive man in 2022. The Greek God of Bollywood has been getting older like good wine, but in a recent viral video, viewers saw a bald spot on the actor's head. (WATCH VIDEO HERE)
Image: Varinder Chawla
Internet users troll him mercilessly, pointing out his partial baldness and making remarks about how he is emulating his father. In the trending video, Hrithik can attend his makeup artist's wedding with his girlfriend Saba Azad.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
While the actor received much support from fans, some fans felt the need to state the obvious. That's not a bald patch, a fan commented. Another person said, "much better than other actress undergoing hair transplants, he had brain surgery ten years ago.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
One troll wrote, “Sometimes camera shows the reality...even Hrithik's hairs are falling man..”, another said, “Camera man deliberately took that angle to show his baldness.” Pointing out that the Dhoom 2 actor is following in the footsteps of his father Rakesh Roshan, one comment said, “Ye to apne papa ke kadmome chal raha hai .. upcoming bald”, another comment read, “Baap takla tha to beta chhap chhodega na”, another comment said, “He will exactly look like old Rohit in Krish when he gets old”.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Hrithik most recently appeared in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in the film Fighter, which is slated to be Siddharth Anand's first aerial action film for Indian cinema.