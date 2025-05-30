Paresh Rawal Birthday Special: 6 All-Time blockbusters you must watch
Paresh Rawal's All-Time Blockbusters: Paresh Rawal turned 70. Here are 6 of his all-time blockbuster movies.
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who recently turned 70, is in the spotlight for exiting Hera Pheri 3, a decision now entangled in a legal dispute. As the case unfolds, we revisit six of his all-time blockbuster films that fans shouldn’t miss.
Uri (2019)
Uri is one of Paresh Rawal’s all-time blockbusters, earning ₹338 crore worldwide. The film, based on true events, showcased intense performances and gripping storytelling, making it a major success at the box office and adding another milestone to Paresh Rawal’s impressive career.
2. Sanju (2018)
Sanju stands out as another all-time blockbuster in Paresh Rawal’s career. In the film, he portrayed Sunil Dutt, earning praise for his heartfelt performance. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, the biopic was a massive hit, grossing an impressive ₹578.44 crore worldwide.
3. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Tiger Zinda Hai was a major blockbuster, collecting ₹565.10 crore worldwide. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the action-packed sequel to Ek Tha Tiger featured Paresh Rawal in a key supporting role, adding depth and intrigue to the high-stakes, espionage-driven storyline directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
4. Welcome Back (2015)
Welcome Back made a significant impact at the box office, earning ₹168 crore worldwide. A sequel to the hit comedy Welcome, the film featured Paresh Rawal reprising his iconic role as Dr. Ghungroo, delivering laughs and standout moments alongside an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar
OMG – Oh My God! (2012)
OMG was a brilliant hit, earning ₹121 crore worldwide. Paresh Rawal’s powerful performance as an atheist challenging religious practices won critical acclaim. The film’s unique storyline and strong social message made it a memorable and successful drama.
6. Ready (2012)
Ready, an action-comedy starring Salman Khan, earned ₹183 crore worldwide. Paresh Rawal’s comic timing and memorable role added to the film’s fun and entertainment, making it a major commercial success and a favorite among fans of the genre.