Image Credit : our own

Details of the Manipulation Scheme

Sebi’s 109-page order revealed that the scheme was carefully planned and executed in two phases. Initially, connected entities conducted coordinated trades among themselves to artificially inflate Sadhna Broadcast’s share price. Due to low liquidity, even small trades significantly impacted the price.

The second phase involved releasing promotional videos on YouTube channels like Moneywise, The Advisor, and Profit Yatra. These videos falsely promoted Sadhna Broadcast as a lucrative investment, misleading retail investors into buying shares. The entire operation was described by Sebi as a “pump-and-dump” scheme, where prices were pushed up through fake trading activity and hype, followed by promoters selling off their shares for profit.