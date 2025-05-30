Image Credit : Getty

Known for powerful roles in Luther, Beasts of No Nation, and The Wire, Idris Elba has the range to portray both icy control and explosive fury—hallmarks of the Dark Lord. His Voldemort wouldn’t just be a menacing figure cloaked in myth, but a fully realized villain shaped by ambition, and deep emotional scars. He could deliver a version of Voldemort that feels less like a theatrical monster and more like a revolutionary—magnetic, terrifying, and human.