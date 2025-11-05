Shocking! This Heroine Rejected Rajinikanth’s Offer Four Times in a Row
Many heroines wait for a chance to act in at least one film with Rajinikanth. But do you know which heroine rejected four movie offers to star alongside the superstar?
Indian Cinema's Superstar..
Rajinikanth is a superstar across India. At 74, he still delivers hits. Any heroine would love to work with him, but one star rejected him four times. Who is she?
First Offer Missed with Narasimha
She was first offered a role in Rajinikanth's 1999 film 'Narasimha' (Padayappa) but refused. Busy in Bollywood, she also turned down 'Baba.' Manisha Koirala took the role.
Heroine Who Missed a Golden Offer
She was the first choice for 'Chandramukhi' but refused, so Jyothika was cast. She also turned down 'Sivaji,' with the role going to Shriya Saran. This heroine is Aishwarya Rai.
Green Signal for Robo
Aishwarya Rai rejected four Rajinikanth films before finally starring in Shankar's 'Robo' (Enthiran). The film was a blockbuster, and her decision appeased his fans.
