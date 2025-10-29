- Home
- Entertainment
- Rajinikanth to Quit Film? 'This Is My Last Film,' Says Superstar as He Plans to Retire
Rajinikanth to Quit Film? 'This Is My Last Film,' Says Superstar as He Plans to Retire
News has emerged that Rajinikanth, the reigning superstar of the Tamil film industry, has decided to quit cinema. Let's see who will direct his last film.
14
Image Credit : instagram
Rajinikanth to Retire From Cinema
Rajinikanth, a self-made star, rose from a bus conductor to a superstar. At 74, after 50 years in cinema, he's still in high demand but has made a shocking decision.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Film
Rajini Quitting Cinema
He's reportedly decided to quit acting to rest. His current project is Jailer 2, directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, set for a June release next year.
34
Image Credit : Film
Rajini's Next Film
Next, he'll star in a Sundar C family entertainer, produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films. This reunites the actor-director duo after 28 years since Arunachalam.
44
Image Credit : letscinema
Rajini's Last Film
His final film will likely be with Kamal Haasan, co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films and Red Giant Movies. Nelson is tipped to direct, with shooting expected to start in 2027.
Latest Videos