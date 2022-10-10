Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty's funny Bhojpuri video: Actress lip-syncing popular dialogue in an Instagram Reel goes viral

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Fans and social media users seem to enjoy Shilpa Shetty's most recent video. While responding to the video, which is presently going popular on social media, many viewers applauded her lip sync and humorous attitude.

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty, a businesswoman and Bollywood star, frequently uses social media to entertain her fans and give her followers daily updates. The 47-year-old actress never misses an occasion to leave her followers in wonder by often posting her exquisite photos and videos on social media.
     

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    Shilpa, on the other hand, doesn't miss a chance to make her followers laugh, as is evident in her most recent video. Shilpa Shetty can be heard in a humorous Instagram video lip-syncing a Bhojpuri speech. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    A man's voice can be heard asking Kaho, "Why don't you inform your spouse about the issue with your in-laws?" on the video. She explains how one might alert the mosquito to the malaria problem. Shilpa captioned it "Sunday Reels" when she shared it.
     

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    Fans seem to enjoy Shilpa's most recent video. While responding to the video, which is presently going popular on social media, many viewers applauded her lip sync and humorous attitude.
     

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    In the comments, her sister Shamita Shetty also used a lot of laughing emojis. There were 262,855 views of the clip. Everyone who saw the video, from fans to celebrities, flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. 2.6 million people watched the video on Instagram.
     

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    Shilpa enjoys working out. She shared a video of herself working out a few days ago. She was shown in the tape exercising in ethnic clothing at the gym. With this video, Shilpa shared her passion for Navratri and explained how exercising does not require any specific attire and can be done in any clothing. Outfit maat dekho feeling samjho, she said. Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

    Shilpa most recently appeared in the Hindi-language action comedy movie Nikamma. Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Shetty played the key roles, and Sabbir Khan served as the film's director. Middle-Class Abbayi, a 2017 Telegu film, was remade for the big screen. She will soon be featured in Sonal Joshi's film Sukhee. Additionally, Nitanshi Goel and Mridula Oberoi will play key roles in it. Also Read: Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Uunchai Poster Amitabh Bachchan character poster out on the occasion of actor 80th birthday RBA

    Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster out on the occasion of actor’s 80th birthday

    Beware The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Beware! The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Hollywood Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca Sophie Turner Peter Dinklage in attendance drb

    Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey’s Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca; Sophie Turner attends

    Filmfare Awards South 2022 complete winners list drb

    Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, check out the complete winners list

    Recent Stories

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces AJR

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics drb

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon