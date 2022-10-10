Shilpa Shetty's funny Bhojpuri video: Actress lip-syncing popular dialogue in an Instagram Reel goes viral

Fans and social media users seem to enjoy Shilpa Shetty's most recent video. While responding to the video, which is presently going popular on social media, many viewers applauded her lip sync and humorous attitude.

Shilpa Shetty, a businesswoman and Bollywood star, frequently uses social media to entertain her fans and give her followers daily updates. The 47-year-old actress never misses an occasion to leave her followers in wonder by often posting her exquisite photos and videos on social media.



Shilpa, on the other hand, doesn't miss a chance to make her followers laugh, as is evident in her most recent video. Shilpa Shetty can be heard in a humorous Instagram video lip-syncing a Bhojpuri speech. (WATCH VIDEO)



A man's voice can be heard asking Kaho, "Why don't you inform your spouse about the issue with your in-laws?" on the video. She explains how one might alert the mosquito to the malaria problem. Shilpa captioned it "Sunday Reels" when she shared it.



In the comments, her sister Shamita Shetty also used a lot of laughing emojis. There were 262,855 views of the clip. Everyone who saw the video, from fans to celebrities, flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. 2.6 million people watched the video on Instagram.



Shilpa enjoys working out. She shared a video of herself working out a few days ago. She was shown in the tape exercising in ethnic clothing at the gym. With this video, Shilpa shared her passion for Navratri and explained how exercising does not require any specific attire and can be done in any clothing. Outfit maat dekho feeling samjho, she said. Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

