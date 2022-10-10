Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

Rekha, a queen of Bollywood, became one year older today, October 10. Let's look at the life, controversies, and unanswered love of the Bollywood seductress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rekha, an enduring star in Bollywood, never ceases to dazzle us with her stunning looks, great taste in clothing, and original sense of style. And we must talk about her magnificent and lovely Kanjeevaram sarees before continuing. Rekha is undoubtedly stunning and makes us go wild whenever she appears in public, so that much is certain. There is no denying that the illustrious actress is maturing like a superb wine over time.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Evergreen actress Rekha is the perfect epitome of gorgeousness, beauty and fashion. Rekha's upper lip-positioned beauty spot is well-known. Few people are aware that it is a fake, though. Rekha is the only one who can wear a saree with style. Yasser Usman's new biography Rekha: The Untold Story, available through Juggernaut, has extensive details about Rekha's life. Let's look at Rekha's undiscovered narrative on the occasion of her birthday.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Forced Kiss:

When Rekha was 15 years old, she was filming for her debut movie, Anjana Safar in Mehboob Studio. Actor Biswajeet Chatterjee allegedly grabbed Rekha and put his lips on her mouth, according to a book extract that was published in The Times of India. After shouting "cut" for five minutes, Biswajeet continued kissing Rekha, who had closed her tear-filled eyes.

Movie Still

Vinod Mehra's mother hit Rekha:

Rekha's rumoured late husband Vinod Mehra took her to his house in Bombay (Mumbai) after getting married in Calcutta (Kolkata). When the actress reached Vinod's house in Mumbai tried to touch her feet, Vinod's mother lost her calm. Vinod's mother declined to let Rekha enter the house and kept abusing her nonstop. She reportedly took off her sandals and allegedly assaulted Rekha. Vinod ran after Rekha and told her to stay in his residence till the matter dissolved.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Mukesh Agarwal's suicide story

Businessman Mukesh Agarwal, who was once married to Rekha, reportedly suffered from chronic depression and was not pleased with Rekha's acting career. He committed suicide as a result of the couple's breakup. Reportedly, Rekha made the first phone call Mukesh Agarwal and he was in awe of her. The two were married after a few phone conversations and meetups.



Movie Still

Mukesh committed suicide on October 2, 1990, seven months after their wedding, by tying Rekha's dupatta to the ceiling fan. Akash Bajaj declared, "I am upset with the person who allowed this to happen to him and am enraged at his death." I want to scream and yell, "Why?" Rekha was criticised by director-producer Subhash Ghai, who claimed that she had left a stain on the face of the cinema business that would be impossible to remove. In my opinion, any decent family would likely think twice before taking any actress in as their bahu (bride).

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rekha applied sindoor and wore mangalsutra at Rishi Kapoor's wedding

Rekha made a memorable entrance at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding by donning a white sari, a scarlet bindi on her forehead, a red sindoor, and a mangalsutra. Rekha said in an interview that the sindoor and mangalsutra were worn while she was filming a scene and that she had forgotten to take them off.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Big B's relationship with Rekha might be characterised as a tumultuous love tale that never truly ends. Their romance reportedly started while Amitabh was still married and they were both working on the film Do Anjaane (1976). Although the two have denied their connection, Silsila director Yash Chopra has acknowledged it in one of his interviews.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube