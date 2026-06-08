Shilpa Shetty Net Worth: 5 Ultra-Luxury Assets Owned by the Actress
On her birthday, let's take a closer look at Shilpa Shetty's luxurious lifestyle. From her real name and impressive net worth to lavish homes and high-value assets, here's everything you need to know
Shilpa Shetty turns 51
What is Shilpa Shetty's real name?
Very few people know Shilpa Shetty's real name. Her actual name is Ashwini Shetty. She changed it on astrological advice before her film debut. On her birthday, we're telling you about Shilpa's 5 most expensive possessions.
1. Shilpa Shetty's 'Kinara' bungalow
2. Shilpa Shetty's flat in Burj Khalifa
3. Shilpa Shetty's diamond ring
4. Shilpa Shetty's Ferrari Portofino M car
5. Shilpa Shetty's bungalow in the UK
Did you know Shilpa Shetty also owns a magnificent bungalow in the UK named 'Raj Mahal'? This bungalow is valued at around ₹50 crore. Its interiors are said to be extremely luxurious.
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